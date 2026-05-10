US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,041 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in US Foods were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,130,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,235,585,000 after purchasing an additional 908,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in US Foods by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,875,970 shares of the company's stock worth $986,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in US Foods by 11.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,664,740 shares of the company's stock worth $893,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in US Foods by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,164,062 shares of the company's stock worth $625,530,000 after acquiring an additional 649,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in US Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,793,209 shares of the company's stock worth $290,636,000 after acquiring an additional 212,499 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $111.00 price target on shares of US Foods and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This trade represents a 42.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

US Foods Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of USFD opened at $84.44 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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