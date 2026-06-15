USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,373 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $28,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $124.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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