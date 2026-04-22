V2 Financial group LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

V2 Financial group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 170.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of V2 Financial group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. V2 Financial group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $199.88 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.16. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.28 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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