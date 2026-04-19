V2 Financial group LLC Purchases 3,252 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

V2 Financial group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of V2 Financial group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. V2 Financial group LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total value of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at $856,605,814.08. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.25.

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Alphabet Stock Up 1.7%

GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $306.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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