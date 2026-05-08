Valaris Limited $VAL Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,821,697 shares of the company's stock after selling 239,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.37% of Valaris worth $293,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Valaris by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Valaris by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Valaris by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valaris by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company's stock.

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Valaris Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $105.35.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $443.75 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 45.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Valaris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Valaris from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valaris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Valaris from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Valaris from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $63.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VAL

About Valaris

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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