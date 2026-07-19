Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD - Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 240,312 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.31% of Starwood Property Trust worth $19,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 882,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 112,176,302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,931,676,000 after buying an additional 112,163,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,177,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,935 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $66,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,856 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $20,457,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 164,844.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 880,802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 880,268 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $205.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust NYSE: STWD is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company's portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

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