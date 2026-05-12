Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,542 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Verizon Communications from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,100. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $9,922,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 145,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,873.09. This trade represents a 57.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $197.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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