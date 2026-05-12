Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,009 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Qualcomm by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $703,675,000 after buying an additional 1,641,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualcomm by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,050,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,505,677,000 after buying an additional 1,397,466 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,566. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.37.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of QCOM opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $247.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm's 50-day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.74.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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