Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $23.13 Million Stake in CACI International, Inc. $CACI

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,415 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. CACI International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.20% of CACI International worth $23,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 595.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.30, for a total value of $132,726.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,812.40. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CACI International from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $752.00 to $787.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $800.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $670.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $641.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CACI

CACI International Price Performance

CACI International stock opened at $482.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.53. CACI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $409.62 and a 52-week high of $683.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $561.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.86%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.23 EPS. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.670-22.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CACI International, Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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