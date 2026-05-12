Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases 5,593 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $190.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. This trade represents a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $2,260,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,401,024. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 699,134 shares of company stock valued at $151,826,849. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here