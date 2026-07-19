Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 11,664 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,452 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 11,664 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Truist Financial began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CSCO opened at $111.94 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company's fifty day moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.33. The firm has a market cap of $441.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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