Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 23,789 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,789 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock worth $27,704,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,782 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,967,947,000 after buying an additional 1,738,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,924,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $252.93 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $269.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $239.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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