Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,529 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.39 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $335.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $171.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 62.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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