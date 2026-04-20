Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,658,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 85,346 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $5,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $487.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.1%

VMI opened at $412.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $430.15 and its 200-day moving average is $421.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $267.02 and a one year high of $487.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is 18.31%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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