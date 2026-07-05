Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $52.30 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,866 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 33,655 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.0% of Value Partners Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MilWealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,704 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $242.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.57 and a 200-day moving average of $234.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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