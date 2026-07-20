Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Acquires 50,462 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,152 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up about 2.9% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.02% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $86,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $250.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.75.

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Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $224.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.74 and a 200-day moving average of $186.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.26 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $995.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,100. The trade was a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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