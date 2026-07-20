Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $75.14 Million Stake in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,310 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,037 shares during the period. Shake Shack accounts for 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.99% of Shake Shack worth $75,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Shake Shack Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $57.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHAK

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $335,311. This trade represents a 22.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.39 per share, for a total transaction of $301,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,059.55. This represents a 6.86% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 50,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,782. Insiders own 8.32% of the company's stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

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