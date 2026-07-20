Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,236 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.85% of SPS Commerce worth $37,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 564 shares of the software maker's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered SPS Commerce from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $65.59 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.97. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.56.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 11.92%.The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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