Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,509 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,829 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group accounts for about 3.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 2.18% of StoneX Group worth $108,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,545 shares of the company's stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,711 shares of the company's stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $2,766,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,472,533.37. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Charles M. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $3,743,400.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 150,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,758,177.40. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,550 shares of company stock valued at $17,888,228. Insiders own 11.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded StoneX Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneX Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $122.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on StoneX Group

StoneX Group Trading Down 1.5%

StoneX Group stock opened at $106.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.47. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $826.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

Further Reading

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