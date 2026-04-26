Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 117,728 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.03% of S&P Global worth $15,873,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 104,031.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 595,631 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $289,900,000 after purchasing an additional 595,059 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,503,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $372,841,000 after acquiring an additional 339,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,901,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $436.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.78 and a 200-day moving average of $474.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $580.00 to $556.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $558.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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