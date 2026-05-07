Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 229,270 Shares of CAE Inc $CAE

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,380,797 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 229,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of CAE worth $406,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CAE by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in CAE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,822 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CAE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CAE from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CAE from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:CAE opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CAE Inc has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $911.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. CAE's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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