Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 282,940 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,990,042 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 282,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.02% of Leggett & Platt worth $208,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,344,306 shares of the company's stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 717,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,756 shares of the company's stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 150,970 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,437,900 shares of the company's stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,586 shares of the company's stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 439,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,175,452 shares of the company's stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 312,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company's stock.

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Leggett & Platt News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Leggett & Platt this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management said restructuring actions continued to support EBIT, suggesting the company is still making progress on improving its earnings profile despite the weak quarter. Leggett & Platt Reports 1Q 2026 Results

Management said restructuring actions continued to support EBIT, suggesting the company is still making progress on improving its earnings profile despite the weak quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Truist Financial lowered its price target on Leggett & Platt from $13 to $11 but kept a Hold rating, signaling a more cautious but not outright bearish stance. Truist Cuts Price Target on Leggett & Platt

Truist Financial lowered its price target on Leggett & Platt from $13 to $11 but kept a Hold rating, signaling a more cautious but not outright bearish stance. Negative Sentiment: Leggett & Platt reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.15, well below the $0.26 consensus estimate, while revenue of $918.2 million also missed expectations and fell 10.2% year over year. Leggett & Platt Reports 1Q 2026 Results

Leggett & Platt reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.15, well below the $0.26 consensus estimate, while revenue of $918.2 million also missed expectations and fell 10.2% year over year. Negative Sentiment: The company withdrew its 2026 outlook due to the pending acquisition by Somnigroup International, which removes near-term guidance and adds uncertainty for investors. Leggett & Platt Withdraws 2026 Outlook Amid Somnigroup Deal

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.4%

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.69%.The firm had revenue of $918.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Leggett & Platt's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Leggett & Platt from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Leggett & Platt from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.33.

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About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company's offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company's core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

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