Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 3,304,071 Shares of NexGen Energy $NXE

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,657,783 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,304,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.74% of NexGen Energy worth $226,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,608,861 shares of the company's stock worth $274,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,516 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,633,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 97.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,134,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011,890 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 40.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,685,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 43.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. UBS Group started coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE NXE opened at $12.15 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen's technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world's most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

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