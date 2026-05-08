Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 349,199 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,112,223 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 349,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.29% of Extreme Networks worth $318,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 945,178 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,894 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 547.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,904 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 29,788 shares of the technology company's stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Extreme Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Extreme Networks this week:

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 78,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $1,816,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,818,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,934,125.74. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 210,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,873,438.40. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,273. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 0.1%

Extreme Networks stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.48 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 81.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Extreme Networks has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EXTR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.50.

View Our Latest Report on EXTR

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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