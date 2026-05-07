Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 612,624 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,953,545 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 612,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.90% of Teradata worth $394,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.67.

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Teradata Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Teradata Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company's 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 81.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,429.08. The trade was a 44.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,497,577.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,354,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,899,896.04. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

See Also

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