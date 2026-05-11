Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Boyd Group Services Inc. $BGSI

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (NYSE:BGSI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,175,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $187,263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.22% of Boyd Group Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Group Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Boyd Group Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Group Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Group Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,272,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Group Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $200.00 to $157.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set a "sell (d+)" rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Boyd Group Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.1%

BGSI opened at $115.59 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $137.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.97 and a beta of 0.78. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.34 and a twelve month high of $183.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $793.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.73 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Boyd Group Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.88%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc is a North American operator of collision repair centers that provides vehicle repair, paint and refinishing, and auto glass replacement services. Its locations perform mechanical and cosmetic collision repairs, parts sourcing, and related warranty work, serving retail customers as well as business clients such as insurers and fleet operators. The company’s operations typically include estimating, repair planning, paint and body work, and post-repair quality assurance and customer service.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Boyd Group Services operates across both Canada and the United States through a network of company-owned collision repair facilities under various local and regional brand names.

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