Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009,860 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of Tutor Perini worth $201,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,256 shares of the construction company's stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the construction company's stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the construction company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 2.18. Tutor Perini Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Peter Arkley bought 10,999 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.44 per share, with a total value of $796,767.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 208,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,110,984. This trade represents a 5.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Smalley bought 10,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.24 per share, for a total transaction of $732,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,921.96. The trade was a 12.27% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,556,404. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Tutor Perini News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tutor Perini this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tutor Perini beat Q1 earnings estimates, reporting $1.03 per share versus the $0.96 consensus, with earnings up sharply from $0.53 a year ago. Article Title

Tutor Perini beat Q1 earnings estimates, reporting $1.03 per share versus the $0.96 consensus, with earnings up sharply from $0.53 a year ago. Positive Sentiment: The company guided to 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.90-$5.30 and said it expects double-digit revenue growth, reinforcing confidence in future profitability. Article Title

The company guided to 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.90-$5.30 and said it expects double-digit revenue growth, reinforcing confidence in future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Tutor Perini as potentially undervalued, with strong cash strength and backlog supporting buybacks and a valuation gap, which can attract value investors. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Tutor Perini as potentially undervalued, with strong cash strength and backlog supporting buybacks and a valuation gap, which can attract value investors. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted the stock screens well on momentum and value metrics, but this was largely a style-factor assessment rather than a new operational catalyst. Article Title

Zacks noted the stock screens well on momentum and value metrics, but this was largely a style-factor assessment rather than a new operational catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another Zacks piece asked whether TPC is undervalued, reinforcing the valuation debate but not adding a major new catalyst. Article Title

Another Zacks piece asked whether TPC is undervalued, reinforcing the valuation debate but not adding a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company also declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend, a modest shareholder return that is supportive but unlikely to be a primary driver of the stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TPC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

See Also

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