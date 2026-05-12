Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.15% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $131,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 534.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 8,464 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $903,955.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,157.20. The trade was a 32.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $560,388.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,956.20. The trade was a 56.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,891 shares of company stock valued at $28,969,086. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting LeMaitre Vascular

Here are the key news stories impacting LeMaitre Vascular this week:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $101.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.71. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 12.20.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 24.35%.The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. LeMaitre Vascular's payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

Further Reading

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