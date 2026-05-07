Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Corporation $QS

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,959,061 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,323,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.81% of QuantumScape worth $426,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in QuantumScape by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $302,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 954,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,893.87. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 127,077 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $902,246.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,122,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,968,670.80. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 666,925 shares of company stock worth $4,483,577. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QS. HSBC raised QuantumScape from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.30 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.13.

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QuantumScape Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.57. QuantumScape Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a current ratio of 21.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

Further Reading

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