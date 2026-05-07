Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 10,886 Shares of Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,841 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.82% of Graham worth $374,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company's stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Graham by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company's stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Graham from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on GHC

Graham Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $1,122.36 on Thursday. Graham Holdings Company has a 1 year low of $882.21 and a 1 year high of $1,224.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,087.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,093.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $16.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.11 by $3.68. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.97%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Graham's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

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