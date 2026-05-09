Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,094,257 Shares of Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,939,794 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,094,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.43% of Century Aluminum worth $271,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glencore plc increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Glencore plc now owns 53,511,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,096,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,665,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $66,053,000 after buying an additional 426,306 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,457,401 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,789,000 after buying an additional 27,999 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,424,088 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 1,224,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 872,753 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,194,000 after buying an additional 464,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company's stock.

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More Century Aluminum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Century Aluminum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Century Aluminum to $79 from $77 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings release.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Century Aluminum to $79 from $77 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Century Aluminum from hold to strong-buy, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock.

Zacks Research upgraded Century Aluminum from hold to strong-buy, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company reported first-quarter revenue of $649.2 million and adjusted EPS of $1.63, both above consensus estimates, with adjusted EBITDA of $231.4 million, which suggests solid operating performance. Article: Century Aluminum Company Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $649.2 million and adjusted EPS of $1.63, both above consensus estimates, with adjusted EBITDA of $231.4 million, which suggests solid operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also parsing multiple earnings transcript and snapshot articles, which may provide more detail on management’s outlook and margin trends, but do not by themselves change the fundamentals.

Investors are also parsing multiple earnings transcript and snapshot articles, which may provide more detail on management’s outlook and margin trends, but do not by themselves change the fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some reports highlighted a miss on adjusted/non-GAAP EPS versus estimates, and one article said the company lagged both earnings and revenue expectations, creating some mixed sentiment around the results.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud sold 2,971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $156,482.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 64,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,280.81. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 66,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $3,347,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,655.84. This represents a 40.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,619,411. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price target on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Century Aluminum from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ CENX opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.91. Century Aluminum Company has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.29.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Century Aluminum Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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