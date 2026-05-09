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Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 125,889 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • Vanguard Group increased its stake in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, adding 125,889 shares and bringing its holdings to 7.24 million shares, or about 15.2% of the company.
  • LTC Properties reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $0.69 beating estimates by $0.17 and revenue of $94.41 million well above expectations; the company also raised FY2026 guidance to 2.750-2.790 EPS.
  • The REIT declared a monthly dividend of $0.19 per share, implying an annualized yield of 5.8%, while analysts currently rate the stock a "Moderate Buy" with an average target price of $39.60.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of LTC Properties.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,238,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 125,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.20% of LTC Properties worth $248,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $109,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,678 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4,205.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 812,235 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,939,000 after acquiring an additional 793,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 750,689 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,717 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 605,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded LTC Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on LTC

LTC Properties Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE LTC opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.59. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. LTC Properties's payout ratio is presently 93.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David L. Gruber bought 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,378. This represents a 23.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LTC Properties

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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