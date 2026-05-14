Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,358,760 Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,186,677 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,358,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.74% of Xeris Biopharma worth $87,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 6.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,274,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 75.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,790,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 19.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 369,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 682.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,782,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 38.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 470,798 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of XERS opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business's 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xeris Biopharma had a return on equity of 735.00% and a net margin of 3.81%.The firm had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $104,168.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,226,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,665,668.75. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Aloysius Brady sold 10,834 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $60,020.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,166 shares in the company, valued at $493,979.64. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 60,835 shares of company stock worth $367,860 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on XERS. Weiss Ratings lowered Xeris Biopharma from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Xeris Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company's proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company's flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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