Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 32,167 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,621 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 32,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.48% of HCI Group worth $160,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,256,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 185,430 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $28,222,000 after acquiring an additional 59,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,203 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,663 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 352,935 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $67,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HCI Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HCI Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCI Group

HCI Group Price Performance

NYSE:HCI opened at $152.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.09. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.37 and a 12 month high of $210.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company's 50-day moving average price is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.10.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.19. HCI Group had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $242.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. HCI Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc NYSE: HCI is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

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