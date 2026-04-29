Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 5,610,469 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.88% of Rocket Lab worth $3,308,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $580,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,788 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 818.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,755 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 308.4% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,301,568 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $110,268,000 after buying an additional 1,738,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,399,571 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $594,063,000 after buying an additional 1,487,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,462,103 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $692,879,000 after buying an additional 1,242,547 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of -212.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,523,475.15. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,360,175.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,903 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,201.12. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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