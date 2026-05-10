Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 93,130 Shares of Rxo Inc $RXO

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,309,811 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 93,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.55% of RXO worth $218,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

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RXO Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of RXO opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. Rxo Inc has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. RXO had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.RXO's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rxo Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RXO. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "negative" rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of RXO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on RXO from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

Trending Headlines about RXO

Here are the key news stories impacting RXO this week:

Positive Sentiment: RXO reported Q1 adjusted results that matched EPS expectations and beat revenue estimates, helping ease concerns about demand trends and Amazon-related weakness. RXO Announces First-Quarter Results and Second-Quarter Outlook

RXO reported Q1 adjusted results that matched EPS expectations and beat revenue estimates, helping ease concerns about demand trends and Amazon-related weakness. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q2 outlook also topped Street expectations, with management projecting $27 million to $37 million in adjusted EBITDA and saying contract rates are trending toward high-single-digit gains. RXO expects $27M-$37M Q2 adjusted EBITDA...

The company’s Q2 outlook also topped Street expectations, with management projecting $27 million to $37 million in adjusted EBITDA and saying contract rates are trending toward high-single-digit gains. Positive Sentiment: Management said brokerage momentum is improving, full truckload volume strengthened through the quarter, and higher spot mix should support margins going forward. RXO raises contract rate outlook as Q2 profit seen higher

Management said brokerage momentum is improving, full truckload volume strengthened through the quarter, and higher spot mix should support margins going forward. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets after the report, with TD Cowen lifting its target to $21 and Susquehanna increasing its target to $18, but both firms kept cautious ratings. Analyst updates on RXO

Analysts raised price targets after the report, with TD Cowen lifting its target to $21 and Susquehanna increasing its target to $18, but both firms kept cautious ratings. Negative Sentiment: RXO still posted a quarterly loss, and revenue was slightly down year over year, so investors remain focused on whether improved pricing and volume can translate into sustained profitability. RXO Reports Q1 Loss...

RXO Company Profile

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

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