Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 987,979 Shares of Organon & Co. $OGN

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,916,382 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 987,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.20% of Organon & Co. worth $264,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 525,423 shares of the company's stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,941 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 82,542 shares of the company's stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,564 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lynette Holzbaur acquired 26,448 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $353,080.80. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 52,851 shares in the company, valued at $705,560.85. The trade was a 100.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Organon & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.40.

View Our Latest Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

Organon & Co. stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 99.95% and a net margin of 3.99%.Organon & Co.'s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Organon & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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