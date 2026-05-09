Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,114,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $255,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "market perform" rating to a "mkt underperform" rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTM opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $451,238.64. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 139,795 shares in the company, valued at $820,596.65. This trade represents a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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