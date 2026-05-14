Vanguard Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,732,701 BETA Technologies Inc $BETA

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,732,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.24% of BETA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BETA. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BETA Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BETA Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.78.

View Our Latest Report on BETA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Sean Donovan sold 19,008 shares of BETA Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $344,424.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 176,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,653.40. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Herman Cueto sold 18,586 shares of BETA Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $336,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 90,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,225.80. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 138,928 shares of company stock worth $2,517,375 in the last 90 days. 24.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BETA Technologies Trading Up 2.9%

BETA stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a current ratio of 22.77. BETA Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. BETA Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BETA Technologies Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BETA Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BETA Technologies this week:

About BETA Technologies

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

See Also

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