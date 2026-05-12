Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505,021 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 48,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.11% of Trupanion worth $130,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 60.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,603 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,976 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 113,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter worth about $249,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Trupanion from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trupanion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Trupanion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trupanion

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 5,283 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $140,105.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $858,903.24. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 4,645 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $118,958.45. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,503 shares of company stock worth $578,537. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company's stock.

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Trupanion had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.74%.The business had revenue of $384.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

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