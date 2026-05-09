Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953,170 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.16% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $272,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 21,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company's stock.

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Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $161.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $204.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

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