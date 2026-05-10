Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Knowles Corporation $KN

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,809,607 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 144,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.69% of Knowles worth $231,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,965 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 19,691 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Knowles

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 102,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,729,008.25. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $321,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,289,832. This represents a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 251,599 shares of company stock worth $7,742,534 over the last 90 days. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Knowles Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Knowles had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knowles Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Knowles from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knowles

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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