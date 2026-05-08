Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,249,280 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 349,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.05% of ABM Industries worth $306,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 224,820 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 12,447 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 886 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company's stock.

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ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 11.77%. ABM Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. ABM Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of ABM Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ABM Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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