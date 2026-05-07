Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,059,480 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 36,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.07% of Otter Tail worth $408,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 14.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OTTR. Zacks Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Report on OTTR

Otter Tail Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $88.89 on Thursday. Otter Tail Corporation has a 12-month low of $74.15 and a 12-month high of $92.24. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company's 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.05.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Otter Tail has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.220-5.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.5775 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Otter Tail's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, through its primary subsidiary Otter Tail Power Company, is a regulated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company operates a diversified portfolio of owned and contracted power generation facilities, including coal, natural gas, wind and hydroelectric units, supplemented by long-term power purchase agreements. In addition to utility operations, Otter Tail provides related engineering, construction and maintenance services to support grid reliability and efficiency.

The company's service territory covers a predominantly rural footprint in the Upper Midwest, including communities in west-central Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, northwest Wisconsin and small portions of South Dakota.

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