Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,070,018 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.85% of Shift4 Payments worth $382,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOUR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 148.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 860 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company's stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts: Sign Up

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $108.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $71.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.76.

Read Our Latest Report on FOUR

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 159,244 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.15 per share, with a total value of $7,030,622.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,321,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,331,289.05. This represents a 13.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 385,757 shares of company stock valued at $17,666,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.15% of the company's stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shift4 Payments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shift4 Payments wasn't on the list.

While Shift4 Payments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here