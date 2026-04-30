Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,858,610 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 144,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.85% of Camden Property Trust worth $1,855,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 524.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts: Sign Up

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business's fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $396.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust's payout ratio is currently 119.77%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $235,011.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,331.20. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Camden Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Camden Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Camden Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Camden Property Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here