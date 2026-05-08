Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,410,582 shares of the company's stock after selling 126,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.46% of Brighthouse Financial worth $350,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,890 shares of the company's stock worth $15,245,000 after buying an additional 160,272 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 209,140 shares of the company's stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.4%

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.22). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Brighthouse Financial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered Brighthouse Financial from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $60.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company's core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

Further Reading

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