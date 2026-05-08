Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,194,238 shares of the company's stock after selling 138,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.47% of Curbline Properties worth $329,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 29.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 579,800 shares of the company's stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 133,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 52.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 483,968 shares of the company's stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 166,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 2,226.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 454,044 shares of the company's stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 434,526 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 17.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 377,582 shares of the company's stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 56.9% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 169,846 shares of the company's stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Curbline Properties from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.44.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,244,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,591,997.51. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Curbline Properties Stock Down 0.3%

CURB opened at $27.59 on Friday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.35%.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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