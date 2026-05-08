Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,181,032 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 102,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.26% of Steven Madden worth $340,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 616.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Steven Madden from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Steven Madden

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $291,095.20. This trade represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Steven Madden News

Here are the key news stories impacting Steven Madden this week:

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.9%

Steven Madden stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The business's 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $649.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.64 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.Steven Madden's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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