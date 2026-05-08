Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,701,250 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 540,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.82% of Oscar Health worth $297,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 4,420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Oscar Health by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In other news, CEO Mark T. Bertolini acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $11,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,196,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,546,761.92. This trade represents a 10.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Key Oscar Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oscar Health this week:

Oscar Health Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $20.81 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 2.34.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.96. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oscar Health from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on OSCR

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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